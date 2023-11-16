David Beckham Matched The Boys In Blue In His Casually Cool Navy Blue Look At Sonam Kapoor's Party

David Beckham Matched The Boys In Blue In His Casual Cool Navy Blue Look

Whenever we mention a string of prolific athletes with their style in check, David Beckham manages to top the list. His penchant to revive the fashion quo has always served us with an array of incredible looks. After attending the India VS New Zealand Cricket World Cup Semi Final, the legend was spotted making an appearance at a party organised for him by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Of course, it was meant to be a stylish affair. We couldn't expect anything less. In a stunning monochrome look, David aced dashing style like a pro. He turned to deep blue tones to make a striking statement. A blue collared t-shirt paired with well-tailored trousers was his look of the night. With his alluring charm and dashing persona, he once again kept up the style bar.

Also Read: As His "Little Makeup Artist", Daughter Harper Beckham Decided Her Dad David Beckham "Needed A Little Powder & Contouring"

Recently, David Beckham was in Mumbai to witness the India vs New Zealand semi-final and of course, it was served with a dash of top-notch fashion. He once again turned to deep tones to serve us with his best fashion sensibilities. He paired a chic white t-shirt with a stunning deep blue blazer and matching pants. The subtle stripes on the fit added an extra element to the style.

Also Read: David Beckham And Kids Make For The Most Fashionable Family Support For Victoria Beckham At PFW 2023

Trust David Beckham to redefine casual fashion for you like a total pro.