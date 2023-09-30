David Beckham And Kids Make For The Most Fashionable Family Support For Victoria Beckham At PFW 2023

The Beckham family took over PFW 2024

In the days since it has commenced, Paris Fashion Week 2024 has already seen many stunning sartorial moments from live butterflies fluttering in terrarium dresses to celebrities lighting up the front row. Paris Fashion Week 2024 is also turning out to a full-fledged family affair. After Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner stole the show from both, the catwalk and the front row at the Schiaparelli show, it was the turn of another famous family to do the same. Also at Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham showcased her Spring Summer 2024 line and her biggest supporters were her Beckham brood. For the showcase, filling up the front row in their fashionable best was Victoria's footballer husband David Beckham, their children Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz. They were seated right next to Anna Wintour for the fashion show.

While Victoria's collection for the season was piqued with muted tones and refined tailoring, it was the fashion choices of the Beckham family that held everybody's attention. David wore a slouchy fit navy blue suit with socks and sandals with Harper in an ivory slip dress. Cruz kept it casual cool in a denim jacket and jeans with a t-shirt and sneakers.

The Beckham children at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Brooklyn went the casual route with a white t-shirt and black pants while Nicola paired her pencil skirt and bralette with an exposed pair of fishnet stockings.

To take her turn at the end of the runway, Victoria exuded quiet luxury in an entirely black ensemble of a cuffed shirt and flared trousers with a gold buckled belt.

David Beckham and his kids

Photo Credit: Instagram/@paparaceleb

From football to fashion, the Beckham family can do it all with finesse.

