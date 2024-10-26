Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra's Beautiful White Festive Saree Is Perfect To Light Up Diwali Parties

Sanya Malhotra exudes sheer elegance in a beautiful white festive look

Sanya Malhotra's Beautiful White Festive <i>Saree</i> Is Perfect To Light Up Diwali Parties
Sanya Malhotra's Festive Saree Is Perfect To Light Up Diwali Parties

Sanya Malhotra's wardrobe picks showcase a seamless fusion of effortless elegance and chic modernity. Her versatile lookbooks have our attention every time she decides to dress up. With Diwali approaching, the actress has now embraced the festive spirit. Playing muse to fashion label Anavila, she draped herself in a white-toned saree wrapped quite unconventionally. The broad-strapped blouse came with a deep-scooped neckline that Sanya pulled off with absolute grace. Nature prints in shades of yellow, green, red, pink and grey added a pop of contrast. The actress paired the fitted blouse with a matching petticoat featuring drawstrings on one side. The semi-sheer pallu cascaded from one shoulder. Similar nature-themed prints could be seen here as well alongside golden metallic borders. Sanya teamed up the saree with a delicate necklace, earrings and a bangle. 

Sanya Malhotra in sarees is a match made in fashion heaven. The actress made our hearts skip a beat when she wrapped herself in a black Manish Malhotra six-yard wonder for a Diwali bash. Sequinned elements shone brightly but the real show-stealer was the glitzy multi-coloured pallu, doused in the hues of vivid gold and electric purple. Silvery sequins along the piping elevated the overall aesthetics.

Much like in heavy-duty numbers, Sanya Malhotra can ace minimal avatars like a true expert. On another page of her saree-torial diaries, the actress was a sight to behold in a dark navy-blue saree adorned with traditional embroidery on the borders. The monochrome silhouette got its contemporary spin from the geometric patterned blouse. The backless element attached with a drawstring below added an extra edge. 

When in doubt about what to wear this festive season, head straight to Sanya Malhotar's Instagram. 

