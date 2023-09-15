The Ball Is Always In Sania Mirza's Court When She's In A Pleated Red Maxi Dress

Sania Mirza's red pleated dress is one for the fashion books

Sania Mirza's fashion sensibilities are popular thanks to her ethnic choices. But her Western counterparts aren't too far behind. While embroidered picks often fill up her fashion mood board, she occasionally takes the time out for bright solid hues, a lot like in her recent Instagram post. She wore a pleated red maxi dress that could transform any corner of her home into her own, personal runway. The pleated dress works for anything between formal events and a night of parties with close friends. No matter what Sania Mirza chose hers for, the outfit looked ready to roll with the right kind of accessories. Against the bright red colour, Sania Mirza accessorised her outfit with chunky golden jewellery featuring a choker necklace and a matching chunky bracelet. Demure in nature, but timeless in character, Sania Mirza's arm candy extended to not one but two Cartier bangles on either side of her classic Rolex watch. Her makeup and hair upped the fashion quotient of this look from every angle.

When Sania Mirza steps out in print, she takes the fashionistas back to summer. But even with that she makes sure to opt for bright hues. For her Bengaluru travel diaries, Sania picked this electric blue maxi dress by designer Shahin Mannan. Siding with the comfort-first element, its relaxed fit bodice featured a V-neckline that was attached to its quarter sleeves. It extended below to form a flowy silhouette. The outfit highlighted an overall sunflower print. The sleek brown belt lended a clean-silhouette look to the outing. This time she paired her kohl-rimmed eyes with neutral eyeshadow. Leaving her hair open, subtle necklaces with cuff bracelets brought it all together.

Yet another look to prove that summers follow the tennis star at any time of the year. Sania Mirza wore a multi-colour flowy gown, with lace detailing. The white outfit featured orange pink and yellow tropical prints. Its V-neckline led to a corseted lace waist and then formed a gorgeous flowy hem. Firm-fitted full sleeves formed the pleats on her wrist. She gave her look the final touch by tying her hair in a sleek bubble braid. Following the minimalist trend, Sania ditched the neckpiece and only carried a pair of white danglers and a few rings.

Whether a mood for flowy dresses or sharp pantsuits, you can trust Sania Mirza to play an ace even in the fashion department.

