Song Hye-Kyo In An Ice Blue Satin Ball Gown Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Princess vibes never go out of style, and South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo proved it once again as she graced jewellery brand Chaumet's event in Spain. The diva looked dreamy in a strapless ice blue gown. The bodice of the dress was fitted and structured, with horizontal pleats that created a textured, layered effect. The design of the bodice incorporates a single, asymmetrical sleeve on the left shoulder, which adds a fashionable and sophisticated touch to her look.

The high-waisted skirt came with gentle pleats that extended downward, giving it a flowing and graceful appearance. The floor-length number featured prominent vertical pleats that ran from the waist down, adding structure and a tailored look to the design. The fabric seemed to be heavy enough to hold its shape, creating soft, elegant folds and a graceful drape. A scintillating number, considering there's no respite from the summer heat.

Song Hye Kyo ditched the accessories entirely and let her gown do all the talking. For makeup, the actress opted for a dewy base that gave her skin a radiant glow. Her eyebrows were well-groomed and softly defined, framing her face beautifully. She wore soft, neutral eyeshadow shades, complemented by a delicate eyeliner that subtly defined her lash line.

With a gentle blush on her cheeks and a soft pink colour on her lips, Song Hye Kyo sealed her beauty deal. What did additionally complement her overall outfit was her chic bob hairstyle with a slight side part. Her straight hair gently curved inward towards the ends, giving her a sleek appearance.

We cannot wait to see Song Hye Kyo in more such jaw-dropping gowns.