Samantha Ruth Prabhu Picked A Naturally Radiant Makeup Look To Set An Effortless Ethnic Vibe For Diwali 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite the superstar who goes by the 'minimal is maximal' mantra. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress dolled up in a barely-there makeup moment in time for the Diwali festivities. Samantha stopped the internet's heartbeat for a minute when she dropped an inflight selfie of herself on her Instagram handle wearing an everyday makeup look teamed with an easy-breezy black kurta with a white embroidery. She added the right caption to her makeup of the day post, that said, "There is magic in the ordinary everyday" along with a stars emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked simple yet chic in her no-makeup makeup look for Diwali festivities while aboard a flight. She kept things minimal in a black kurta from the label Saaki which boasted of a white design on the sleeves, waist and hemline. She added a hint of sparkle to her with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas with pearl embellishment.

But it was Samantha's makeup of the day that stole the show when it came to her Diwali-ready look. She dolled up in barely-there glam makeup look of an even complexion, feathered brows, wispy mascara filled lashes and a satin finish nude lip colour that added the final touches of glam to her 'less is more' festive-ready makeup moment.

Trust Samantha Ruth Prabhu to win on the festive beauty radar by following her "there is magic in the ordinary everyday" mantra.

