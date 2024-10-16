Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ditched The Pants For A Mesh Skirt For A Statement Power Dressing Moment

Festive season calls for a statement hue that leaves a flattering impression and black fits come with an undeniable sense of chic style. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial archive has an array of black styles in her lookbook and her latest look was just another fabulously fashionable addition. The actress was spotted at Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer launch event and her style sensibilities yet again impressed us. Right in time for the festive season, Samantha's black look came with a blingy spin. She slipped into a mini blazer dress that was paired with a sleek belt. What really added a glitzy spin was her see through blingy midi skirt that accentuated her look. With a a chic bun and her signature minimal glam, Samantha's look was right on point.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's all-black fits are always a fashion delight. From her ethereal ethnic wonders to bold style moves, the actress has an array of looks to take notes from. Her recent style in a stunning sheer black fit was just another addition to her style diaries. She slipped into a sheer black shirt paired with a matching bralette underneath. Her figure-hugging skirt was a perfect pairing to accentuate her look. The side slit simply added an extra edge to her chic aesthetic. She aced minimal game like a pro with just statement earrings and nude glam.

