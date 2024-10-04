Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Experience With Aromatherapy And Its 4 Benefits

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wellness routine is beyond the usual. She has taken her holistic wellbeing to a new level that doesn't just include her commitment to her workouts. On the topic of her "healing journey," the actress revealed her inclination to aromatherapy after she announced her recent collaboration with Secret Alchemist. The actress in a post wrote, "When I was on my healing journey and went for treatment abroad, aromatherapy became an unexpected source of comfort and healing for me. I realized just how much the healers in the West were using the power of essential oils to enhance well-being. It made such a difference to my health."

India is home to many natural essential oils so the essence of aromatherapy using essential oils is not stranger to us. But with celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu as strong advocates of it, it is easy to convince everyone around of these benefits for the mind, body and soul.

1. Uplifting The Mood

The sense of smell has the power to uplift your mood in no time. Breathing an essential oil instantly changes our emotional pattern and has the tendency to make us feel good. It is like a boost of energy after a dull, tiring day.

2. Calms You Down

The right oil can help you feel calm and also to de-stress and deal with anxiety. Lavender oil is often considered to be one option to help you relieve stress and make your body calm.

3. Improves Sleep

A good mood and relaxed mind lead to a better sleeping pattern. A soothing fragrance is the best way to improve your sleep quality. One can simply sprinkle some essential oil on towels around their pillows for the best results.

4. Relieves Headache

The right blend of essential oils is believed to help in relieving headaches and migraines. One can simply apply it to the temples for enhanced massage therapy and the best results.

