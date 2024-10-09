Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Can Make Fashion "Fun Again" Even In A Pastel Ruched Co-Ord Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pastel skirt set is proof that muted shades can make for a sophisticated fashon statement too

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Can Make Fashion "Fun Again" Even In A Pastel Ruched Co-Ord Set
"Fashion Is Fun Again" Thanks To Samantha Ruth Prabhu In This Co-Ord Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu particularly enjoys incorporating an array of styles into her fashion trajectory. Her exceptional sense of fashion comes with the ability to redefine chic, classic styles. Recently, the actress yet again showcased her penchant for simple yet eye-catching monochrome fits with her latest look. She picked a chic skirt set from the shelves of Kesha Bajaj. Her solid toned look was high on style with fringe details. The actress paired a full-sleeves, off-shoulder crop top with a straight fit midi skirt that came with a side slit. The muted pink tone seemed a fresh autumn entry in her style diaries. She went with her classic minimal beauty game with a pink matte lip and tinted cheeks. Open wavy tresses were perfect to seal the deal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dynamic sartorial sensibilities ranges from edgy punk rocker fits to ethereal sarees and much more. Of late, the actress has been making a case for monochromes with her chic looks. Samantha gave a stunning spin to an all-black classic look as she slipped into a sheer silhouette. She paired a semi-sheer plunging neckline shirt with a high-waisted, thigh-high slit skirt to make night outs look so stylish. Her matching high heels, nude glam and open tresses were the only finishing touched her look needed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fashion game is meant to impress and this is proof

