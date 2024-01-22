Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Sequinned Dresses Or Lehenga, Looks Like It Was A Glitter Party For One

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines bright in her Kresha Bajaj outfits

When celebrities play dress up, they're often in the company of their designer best friends. So when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her best friend and designer Kresha Bajaj met up at the latter's store, it was almost as if the actress turned a young teen to pose in the designer's contemporary creations to just have some fun. Not one but in many signature glittery outfits, Samantha continued to shine for her Instagram followers through her stories. In the long and short of it, the South Indian actress looked like the star she was, no matter what she wore. The first dress to draw our attention to her fun, fashionable day out was her modern-day short black embellished flapper dress. The tassels on the hem is indicative of the retro aesthetic. By the dance step, she was captured by mid-movement signals she was vibing just the same.

24-karat magic doesn't just exist in jewels and embellishments when Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a golden sequinned dress has the same effect. Golden pearls string to create a curvy silhouette on the short dress that when fused with a bustier top looks like the next big celebration.

If it looks good in the mirror, it sure would look even better in person on the red carpet. Or so we think when we saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu quickly change into a black and silver fully sequinned mermaid gown with noodle straps. The midnight sky would certainly have to pause to dull down for this magnificent gown to take centre stage.

Despite the sequinned gowns and dresses, nothing screams festive quite like a sparkling lehenga. But fret not, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had that covered too on her play date with her designer bestie. A uniquely crafted cutout blouse with a meticulously crafted lehenga in perfect symmetry is made better with molten gold. We guess we did leave the best for the last.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a break to her minimal sense of style for a dose of glam and we all could frankly get used to this side of her too.

