Salma Hayek's Swimsuit Shoot, Interrupted By Family, Is Still A Lesson In Holiday Style By The Shore

Nothing can stop Salma Hayek to look and fabulous on the beach

Salma Hayek always manages to turn heads with her fashion choices. From the red carpet to a family vacation, Salma Hayek always sets the style bar high. A case in point is the actress' latest drop from her family vacation. In it, she is seen lounging in the pool with a blue and white bikini set that contains tiny gold detailing. The plunging neckline of the top was ably supported by the halter neckline. She paired the bikini with dainty necklaces worn in layers. The actress completely skipped makeup and rocked her wet hair like a true diva. While Salma Hayek confessed that her “family won't let you take a bikini ріс in peace”, we love that even the truly candid pictures captured the star's charisma.

Salma Hayek always has us taking notes with her swimwear pics. Not too long ago, she stepped out in a striking black and white bikini set adorned with captivating prints and a plunging neckline. Adding depth to her ensemble, she layered it with a blue shrug featuring tie knot accents, loose-fit sleeves, and delicate lace patterns. Her accessory of choice was a golden layered chain, adding a touch of elegance to her look. With wet hair and a makeup-free face, she exuded a sense of relaxed and effortless style.

In another look, Salma Hayek rocked a vibrant bikini splashed with shades of pink, blue, black, white, and sunny yellow, adorned with leafy prints that enhanced its allure. The top boasted a halter neckline, a daring plunge, and a stylish tie knot at the centre. This was perfectly complemented by matching bottoms featuring drawstrings on each side. Salma opted for a minimalist approach when it came to jewellery. Shielding her eyes from the sun with sleek black sunglasses, she completed her look with pulled-back hair and a fresh-faced, makeup-free glow.

Salma Hayek's swimwear looks are perfect for the summer and we cannot wait to see more.

