Like Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Mexico Trip, 5 Ancient Sites You Can't Skip Visiting When In Mexico

Like Salma's Nostalgic Mexico Trip, 5 Ancient Mexican Sites To Visit

Gripped by nostalgia, Salma Hayek has virtually retraced her steps back to her homeland Mexico. She dropped a string of pictures on Instagram featuring her time spent in the country when she was young. Paying tribute to her cultural roots and heritage, the Frida actress encapsulated the spirit of the colourful destination in a vibrant red-hued two-piece costume. In one of the snaps, Salma struck a pose against the background of the Chichen Itza in Yucatan; an archeological site in complete ruins. The remnants of the historically rich place serves as a testament to the ancient civilisation of indigenous people who once lived here.

Through her post, Salma Hayek highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Mexican natives. In one of the clicks, the Hollywood icon shared the same frame with an ethnic group, reckoned as the Voladores de Papantla, an archaic Mesoamerican ritual, performed till today. If you have a love for visiting ancient sites which are rich in history, here are the top 5 places you should not miss when travelling to Mexico.

Palenque

It features striking architecture and an enchanting jungle setting. As you explore the limestone pyramid tombs and temples, you'll be greeted by the chirp of parrots and the chatter of monkeys.

Calakmul

Although there are thousands of ancient structures here, thrill seekers must undertake the journey of climbing the 45-meter-long pyramid. Calakmul is located in an isolated region, but it is worth a visit for peace lovers due to the Petén Basin's jungles, just 35 kilometers from Guatemala's border.

Tulum

The Caribbean coastline is a sight to behold once in the Tulum ruins. El Castillo, a stone building perched on a cliffside with panoramic views of the beach and ocean, is the place's focal point. After being done with clicking the pictures of the ruins, you can enjoy yourself at the beach.

Monte Alban

Richly infused with a cultural tie, Monte Alban is a reflection of the Zapotec civilization. The fortified place provides a stunning architectural brilliance of palaces and temples, including a ball court, and observatory. Situated way above the valley floor, you can soak in the beauty of the city and mountains from atop.

Teotihuacan

One of Mesoamerica's most influential cities, Teotihuacan's origins remain shrouded in mystery. The destination houses two enormous pyramids; the Pyramid of the Moon and the Pyramid of the Sun

