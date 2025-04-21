Salma Hayek Serves Major Summer Fashion Goals In Chic White Outfit

Salma Hayek is a big-time fashionista, and her recent look is proof. The American actress and producer never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. From her stunning red carpet looks to her minimal travel diaries.

Salma never fails to mesmerise the audience with her looks. Currently, the star is enjoying her time vacationing, and her travel fashion is just so inspiring. In the pictures, we can see Salma donning a black-and-white printed bralette that featured a deep plunging neckline, accentuating her curves just perfectly.

The star further paired her travel look with matching thongs, which she topped with basic white pants. Salma further elevated her look by opting for a white cropped jacket that added all the necessary charm to her look. Letting her outfit talk, Salma ditched accessories and went with a no-makeup-makeup look. The star further completed her look by styling her hair in soft curls and letting them all cascade down the back.