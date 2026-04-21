<i>Sacred Games</i> Actress Kubbra Sait Opens Up About Her ADHD Journey: 'Therapy Has Given Me Clarity'

Actor Kubbra Sait has opened up about her journey with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which she said is not a limitation but a "superpower."

Kubbra shared a candid video of herself on Instagram, where she opened up about her years of therapy that helped her better understand her mind. She emphasised how embracing her ADHD has allowed her to tap into her creativity, focus, and individuality.

In the video, she is heard saying, "I just discovered that my ADHD is not a problem. It's actually a superpower. Yeah, and I'm realising this just now, and honestly, I think it explains a lot. Yeah, because my brain holds a bunch of contradictions at the same time."

She said she feels everything. "Everything's big love, anger, excitement, heartbreak. It's all there. Maybe that's why I like doing what I do, right? And I understand that sometimes it can be just too much for certain people. But then I want to ask you this: what if it's not just "too much"? Maybe it's just a different operating system."

"Because, you know, I'm understanding this—that there is a structure inside all this madness. I mean, it's messy. It's like one messy Excel sheet."

Kubbra says therapy really worked and that she has "understood that my brain grows with community. I learn through people."



"And I was raised entirely the opposite-I was raised to be hyper-independent. But my brain thrives in community. It grows in conversations. It thrives in contradictions because, I think, as ADHD people, we don't ignore inconsistencies. We can see them, and we feel the truth quickly. And that is power."

The actress said if you have an ADHD brain, "maybe it's not something to fix. Maybe it's something to unlock."

She wrote in the caption, "Goood morningggg Hooomans... I am defo a fully functional ADHD brain. This subject took some talking into... but WOAH! just felt like saying that, all these years of therapy have given me clarity, an ability to focus and to see the coolness of my own inner voice."

"I am more confident and happy to be alive, now more than ever! Maybe I was working against it... and I needed to find method through the madness... so, "let's talk..." seemed an ok thing to do So take a hear and let's confirm I am NOT the only one out here in the big world?" she added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)