Sabrina Carpenter's Concert Glam Is Blushed And Beautiful At The Same Time

Sabrina Carpenter has proved that she serves the hottest beauty moments alongside dishing out the best songs for our hearts to dance to their beats. The Please Please Please hit maker served up her latest beauty offering that was all things full glam with a touch of blush and gloss.

Sabrina Carpenter was ready to take her concert by storm wearing a super glam look boasting of a foundation laden face, feathered brows, a shimmer eyeshadow laden on her lids, black winged eyeliner defined eyes, lots of mascara for a fanned-out lashes effect, a generous wash of pink rouge on her cheeks teamed with a pop of champagne highlighter and a contour, and a mauve nude toned lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

If Sabrina's concert ready glam was on point, how could her hair game fall far behind. The 25-year-old actress's blonde tresses were styled in her signature salon-style blown layered open waves teamed with bangs to frame her face just right.

Sabrina Carpenter's concert ready glam was complete with rouged cheeks, a winged eyeliner and flesh toned lips.

