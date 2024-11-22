Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Romance And Relationships, Saying, "I Know What It Feels Like To Be Loved"

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating but both of have never denied or accepted their relationship openly. Now, Vijay finally seemed to drop a major hint about his relationship, although Rashmika's name didn't come up. In an exclusive interview with Curly Tales, when asked whether he was currently dating anyone, Vijay said, “Very much; of course, I am." He further said, “I am 35 years old; you think I would be single?” This sparked rumours about him confirming his relationship status. When he was further asked whether he was in any “rush to get married," he said, “We all have to at some point unless it's a choice of not wanting to be." He was also asked whether he ever dated a co-star, which he confirmed, saying yes.

Also Read: Shalini Passi's 20,000 Square-Foot Palatial New Delhi Home Is A Masterpiece In Itself

Not only this, but the actor also talked about love; he added, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly, it's not unconditional, and I don't know of any love that comes (with a condition); maybe there is it's my ignorance to it. Love is a nice thing at the end of the day to be loved and to love. Everything else is too over-romanticised; I don't know even if it's okay to expect some conditional.”

When asked whether marriage hinders your career, the actor said, “Doesn't have to; it's a little harder on the women for sure.” He also said that it all depends on your profession.

Also Read: Shalini Passi's Strict Diet Includes Goat's Curd And "A Shot Of Ghee" In The Morning