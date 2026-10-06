Rashmika Mandanna Pays Tribute To MS Subbulakshmi In A Striking Blue Kanjivaram Saree

Rashmika Mandanna captivated everyone at the launch of legendary Carnatic vocalist M. S. Subbulakshmi's biopic. For the event, Rashmika's saree look was less about making a red carpet statement and more about embracing the singer's legacy.

Rashmika paid homage to M.S. Subbulakshmi in a striking blue Kanjivaram silk saree. The actor wore the Shankarabharanam Kanjivaram silk saree from Aikyatha's Suswaram Raga Edition. The choice of the saree was particularly interesting because it has been conceived around classical music itself.

The handwoven silk started in a deep MS blue tone and gradually deepened into royal purple. Fine gold zari and temple-inspired motifs framed the border and pallu, giving the six yards a distinct visual richness.

The connection to Shankarabharanam is equally deliberate. The Raga Edition translates classical ragas into colour, texture and motif. In this particular saree, the raga is interpreted through the movement from blue to purple, gold zari and temple imagery.

Rashmika's choice of saree was fitting for the occasion, as M.S. Subbulakshmi's performances were once associated with richly woven Kanjivaram silk sarees and traditional gold jewellery. The shade MS Blue was also associated with the sarees she wore on stage. Staying true to the character, Rashmika accessorised the saree with gold jhumkas, traditional bangles, matching nath and hair ornament. She pulled her hair into a neat bun and decorated it with fresh white jasmine gajra.

Rashmika Mandanna's Second Look

For the second look, the actor wore an orange and purple Kanjivaram silk saree from a Hyderabad-based label called Sutrani. The saree featured a purple body, covered with intricate grids, with diminutive dots in the centre as an orange banded border framed the saree on both sides, bringing out a striking contrast.

The orange further extended into the pallu. The saree was woven with traditional Kanjivaram motifs along with gold zari. Rashmika doubled down on the traditional look with an ivory puff-sleeved blouse in Banarasi muslin, scattered with tiny gold motifs.

For both looks, the actor kept her makeup radiant yet simple with kohl-rimmed eyes, rounded cheeks, a nude lip and a tiny red bindi, tying the whole look together.

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