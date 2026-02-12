<i>Rang De Basanti</i> Star Kunal Kapoor's 'Survival Kit For Indian Cities': From Selective Noise Cancelling Headphones To Pothole Pogo

Indian cities are chaotic, noisy, and endlessly fascinating, but they can also test the limits of anyone's patience. From blaring horns to polluted air and unpredictable roads, urban life often feels like an obstacle course. Actor Kunal Kapoor, known for his sharp wit, seems to share the sentiment.

In a post on X, he shared a quirky list titled 'Survival kit for Indian cities,' imagining engineering-led solutions that could make everyday life more manageable.

What Kunal Kapoor Wrote

He began his post by saying, "Modern Indian cities require survival gear. I have always wanted to create an engineering studio. Serious engineering solutions for everyday problems. Was thinking about what I would want to build first. And nothing seemed more important than a 'Survival kit for Indian cities.' These are the first four products I'd build."

Kapoor's first idea tackles one of the biggest challenges of city life: noise.

He writes, "1. Selective noise-cancelling headphones. AI allows you to cancel only specific sounds, like horns and road drilling, without muting conversation or ambient safety sounds. Listen to what you want; mute what you don't."

For those craving greenery while surrounded by concrete, Kapoor imagines a visual escape and adds, "Glasses that allow you to 'borrow a forest' project trees, bougainvillea, gulmohar, monsoon clouds over your real view."

Pollution, another everyday reality in urban India, inspires his third invention. He writes about "a cap that doesn't block air; it negotiates it. Creates an air curtain that successfully deflects dust and pollution. With an auto-boost feature at traffic lights. No need to mask the problem anymore."

Kapoor's fourth idea focuses on a problem familiar to anyone travelling on Indian roads. He imagines a shock-absorbing device he calls "Pothole Pogo™, made from carbon fiber. Shock tuned for Indian pothole depth, with a monsoon splash guard and a metro foldable feature. So when the road drops, you don't."

Kunal Kapoor was last seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta.



