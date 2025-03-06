Raashii Khanna In A Beautiful Green <i>Saree</i> Redefines Ethnic Fashion Effortlessly

Raashii Khanna's penchant for delivering ethnic glam moments is a given and her latest look is just another addition to her chic lookbook.

The actress turned to another effortlessly chic ethnic wonder to make heads turn.

To attend an awards event, Raashii turned to a beautiful bottle green drape that seemed like the best way to ace elegant style. Her six-yard wonder came with beautiful gold-toned embroidered pattern over it that added a dash of glam to her style. She paired the look with simple, monochrome halter neck blouse that notched up her attire.

Raashii kept her accessory game chic with traditional jewels that consisted of statement earrings and stack of bangles. She ditched the necklace to keep it minimal yet statement. Her makeup game was on point too with a dewy glam that came with flushed cheeks and glossy lips. Kohl-rimmed eyes and a neat bun perfectly completed her look.

