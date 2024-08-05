Raashii Khanna In A Beautiful Navy Blue Saree Is How Monday Blues Should Look Like

Raashii Khanna In A Navy Blue Saree Is How Monday Blues Should Look Like

Take it from Raashii Khanna, if there's one wardrobe staple that combines elegance with a timeless charm, it would be saree. Her effortless fashion has never been short on styling lessons and her latest look is proof enough. For 69th Filmfare Awards South, the actress turned to an ethereal Jigar and Mali saree. The navy-blue organza number was a masterpiece in itself with minimal details that were perfect to deliver maximal impact. Priced at Rs 89,900, the saree's highlight was the beautiful chanderi silk blouse that came with ethereal antique gold aari, dori and embellished handwork. It is safe to say that the actress absolutely knows how to up the ethnic bar. Her statement bangles and traditional earrings were a perfect match to complete the look.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna's Backless Green Bodycon Dress Sets "High Standards" For Stylish Date Nights

Raashii Khanna's penchant for effortlessly taking over the festive fashion path is a given. Previously, the actress served traditional glam with a modern spin. She turned to a black and golden Banarasi number to make drapes look so fashionably fabulous. Paired with a bustier blouse, her reverse draping look was a solid ten. With statement bangles and choker, Raashii's OOTD was meant to be a serve.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna's Pink Printed Lehenga Made Sure Summer Got A Little Pop Of Colour

Raashii Khanna's stunning saree-torial sensibilities often dish out styling lessons