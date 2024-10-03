Raashii Khanna Looked "Graycious" In A Stylish Three-Piece Pantsuit

As much as there are reasons to love stunning bright hues, muted tones are the perfect welcome to this season. Some silhouettes never go out of style and pantsuits top the list. Raashii Khanna in a chic grey pantsuit will make you want to up your business fashion too. Recently, the actress posted an array of pictures on her Instagram from IIFA's press meet and indeed, they were high on the style energy. "Graycious me is grayteful for this suit," she captioned the post. Dressed in an all-grey look, the actress made a crisp fashion statement. She picked a metallic grey tone as she paired a fitted bodice with matching pants. Complementing the look was her stunning blazer that added an extra edge to her look. Silver-plated statement studs were the only accessory her look needed. For makeup, she went for a classic nude glam paired with glossy lips.

Raashii Khanna never misses a chance to show us how to party in pants. The dressy pantsuit is the current celebrity favourite and Raashii Khanna is making a case for the same. We truly cannot get over her Barbiecore chic style game as she pulled off a stunning candy-pink look. Dressed in an all-pink number, the actress looked like a boss lady. She paired the waistcoat with matching pants and a matching asymmetrical blazer that came with contrasting golden buttons. Her minimal pink-toned makeup and half-tied tresses perfectly completed her beauty game too.

