Nora Fatehi Exudes Solid Style Energy In A Stunning Maroon Gown At IIFA 2025

Nora Fatehi has mastered the art of slaying on red carpets.

Her latest appearance at IIFA 2025 was pro0of enough as the dance made a dazzling entry.

Nora Fatehi takes her dash of glam everywhere she goes and her latest appearance was no different. For IIFA 2025, she ditched silvers and gold hues to made a solid statement in a maroon number that indeed made heads turn. She opted for a strapless gown that came with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves.

The intricate embellished pattern along the neckline was perfect to add all the glam to her look. The figure-grazing style was as flattering as it could be and the trail notched up her attire in no time. Nora's penchant for all things glam is a given and her latest look was no different. For makeup, she opted for a fresh look with a nice, pink and coral palette. Glossy lips, sleek bun and dewy glam were all that she needed to round off her style.

