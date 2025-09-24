Pads, Painkillers, Chocolates: What Is In Soha Ali Khan's Period Survival Kit

Periods are a natural part of life that bring a mix of physical discomfort and emotional turmoil. For many, it's a time of cramps, bloating, mood swings, and cravings that can be hard to resist. Hormonal fluctuations also play a significant role in these symptoms, affecting serotonin levels and leading to increased appetites for comfort foods.

As women face these challenges, self-care and mindful eating become essential for managing symptoms and finding relief. In a post shared on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan reveals her period‑kit essentials that help her during that time of the month. Her must-haves include pads for reliable absorbency, painkillers to manage cramps and chocolates to lift her mood.

She says, "So you guys must have heard what's in my bag, but today I want to tell you what's in my period kit. Let's Unbox."

From basics to comforting, here's what Soha Ali Khan has in her period essentials kit



1. Pads - First and foremost, Soha has pads in her period kit. For other people, it could also be "menstrual cups, tampons or whatever floats your boat."



2. Painkillers - There are many types of painkillers and pain-relief products suitable for a period essential kit, including oral medications, topical patches and roll-ons. The best choice depends on your preference and the severity of your cramps.



3. Extra underwear - It is a critical item for managing unexpected leaks and maintaining hygiene and comfort throughout the day. For the most reliable protection, many people include period-proof underwear which is designed to absorb menstrual flow, prevent leaks, and reduce the risk of stains on your clothes.



4. Chocolate - Eating chocolate is a common practice for its comforting, mood-boosting and potential cramp-relieving properties. Dark chocolate, in particular, is beneficial due to its rich magnesium and antioxidant content, which can help relax muscles and reduce inflammation.



5. Hot water bag - They are a traditional and highly effective tool for relieving menstrual cramps and back pain. The soothing warmth relaxes the muscles of the uterus and increases blood flow to the pelvic area, which can reduce the severity of pain.

6. Water - The most important thing that Soha carries in her bag during periods is water to keep herself hydated at all times.

7. Period Tracker - The actress mentioned that a period tracker is a must-have app on the phone to monitor if the periods aren't fluctuating.