Priyanka Chopra's Ombre Pink Dress Is So Fabulous, We Almost Forget To Watch The Yas Marina Circuit

Priyanka's Pink Dress Is So Chic, We Almost Forget The Yas Marina Circuit

Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep it chic, wherever she is in the world. That's the case when she's at her home base in India attending celebrity events as well as when she's celebrating festivities in Los Angeles. So Priyanka attending the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wasn't any different either. The star was snapped with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Chris Hemsworth at the event but it wasn't even her famous friends that made headlines like her fashion choices did.

Priyanka donned a pink and black ombre toned strap number with broad pixelated patterns flowing vertically over its length. Along with a wide scooped neckline, it featured pleats at the bottom which fell to an asymmetrical hem. For Priyanka, accessories were matching in black with a pair of pointed boots and sunglasses. Silver earrings and a few bracelets on her wrist were all she picked for the event. Priyanka's caramel-tinted locks were springy with curls while her makeup was high on the neutral glam factor with tones of mauve throughout.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka's casual style has always been hella chic. Remember the time she stepped out with husband Nick Jonas wearing all-white? Back in August, she shared photos of herself in a white cutwork co-ord set that comprised of a cropped plunging sleeveless top with a matching tiered skirt which she paired with bright blue sandals and a silver mini bag in her hand.

Who says that Priyanka Chopra needs a red carpet to look her finest? Not us, for sure.

