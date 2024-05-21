Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show In A Gorgeous Off-Shoulder Black And White Dress And 140 Carat Diamond Choker

Priyanka Steals The Show In A Classic Dress And 140 Carat Diamond Choker

Priyanka Chopra stands true to her status as a fashionista and global brand ambassador for Bulgari. She certainly loves to redefine elegance with the classics. At the recent Bulgari event in Rome, Priyanka's style quotient was truly unmatched as she debuted a new look. With a new hairdo, classic fit and unique jewels, her ambassador look was right on point. She went for a timeless black and white combination to embrace modern glam in a stunning off-shoulder Del Core dress. What really stood out was her Serpenti Aeterna necklace that took 2800 man hours to craft and has 140 carat diamonds. Her stunning short bob cut was perfect to add an extra edge. Her classic smokey eyes paired with a matte base and lips perfectly rounded off her beauty game.

It is safe to say that it is Priyanka Chopra's world and we are just living in it. No one does statement style quite like the global star. Every time she attends an event, it turns into a fashion gala. Previously, at the Bulgari event in India, the actress turned to designer Gaurav Gupta to make a statement. Redefining the contemporary drape like never before, she looked impeccable in a blush pink saree that came with a structured blouse. The front slit and flowy silhouette perfectly matched her desi girl vibe.

Priyanka Chopra definitely knows hoe to fulfil her style duties with her magical fashion moments