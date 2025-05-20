Priyanka Chopra's Beige Dress At Bulgari Event Was Sheer Vintage Glam

Priyanka Chopra's fashion is meant for the books. Fresh out of the Met Gala 2025, the global icon is once again ruling the style world. The actress recently touched down in Sicily, not for a vacation, but to attend an invite-only affair hosted by Bulgari. Her outfit, like always, stole the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra made a case for vintage allure in a beige shift dress. Plucked from the shelves of luxury French brand Dior, her ensemble came with a semi-transparent overlay. Floral applique work added a delicate touch to her ultra-feminine silhouette. The pastel base was decorated with gossamer-resembling tulle. Meanwhile, the 3D floral embellishments sparkled like stars. They were embedded with tiny, multi-coloured gemstones offering a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome fit. The true highlight of the ankle-grazing number was the high-neck overlay. It gave an unconventional twist to the classic Dior spectacle.

For accessories, Priyanka Chopra leaned on a glimmering ruby and diamond-encrusted Serpenti necklace from the house of Bulgari itself. The dramatically coiled serpentine jewellery served as a bold contrast to the softness of Priyanka's attire. She added an identical Serpenti bangle that complemented it perfectly. The statement pieces perfectly captured Priyanka's fierce, boss-lady charm, making us her fan all over again.

Priyanka went with a matte base and her radiant, bronzed glow with the right blend of blush and contour looked perfect. An earthy shade of glossy lipstick contributed to the shine. As for the eyes, Priyanka kept it minimal, but in no way was it less flattering. She ditched the signature winged eyeliner and kohl for a smoky appeal. Faux lashes curled with generous coats of mascara that added the much-needed intensity.

To top it off, Priyanka Chopra styled her hair in a swept-up tousled updo. Two strands of hair cascaded in length, framing her face beautifully.

Priyanka Chopra's “Night in Sicily” was a fashion dream that we would love to relive every day.