Priyanka Chopra Had A "Husband Kind Of Jacket Morning" When She Borrowed From Nick Jonas Closet

Priyanka Chopra recently donned her husband Nick Jonas' chic jacket. On Thursday, the desi girl took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself wearing Nick's jacket. In the post, she wrote, “A husband kind of jacket morning,” and tagged the singer.In the photo, Priyanka is seen rocking a black outfit paired with a comfy jacket and shoes. She also posted a video where she is seen getting her hair styled. Lately, the ‘Baywatch' actress has been very active on her photo-sharing app, dropping glimpses of her upcoming projects.

Priyanka often treats her followers to personal moments and behind-the-scenes snippets, giving a candid look into her life. Previously, she posted breathtaking sun-kissed photos, showing herself soaking in the warm winter sunlight, with the caption, “Playing with the sun....”

In the photos, she effortlessly strikes glamorous poses in a chic burgundy outfit, with the sun's natural glow enhancing the images.

