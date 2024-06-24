Hailey Bieber In A Black Lace Jumpsuit Is On The Right Track To Become A Supermodel Mom

Hailey Bieber rewrites the rules of maternity style

Hailey Bieber seems to be inspiring mothers to embrace their bodies with her fabulous maternity fashion. On a date night with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, the supermodel stepped out in the streets of New York City wearing a sheer bodysuit. Tailored out of nude fabric, the form-fitting number featured intricate black lacework throughout the length. The wide-neck bodysuit clung to her every curve, teasing Hailey's growing baby bump. Ruffled collars added an extra edge to her outfit. Like always, the Rhode founder pulled off the skimpy silhouette with absolute expertise. An oversized and long black leather jacket with lapel collars was all it required to amp up her fab look. Minimal accessories in terms of gold studs, a delicate necklace, and her huge diamond wedding ring suited the feminine chic aesthetics. Uber-cool black sunglasses, coupled with a not-so-messy updo sealed Hailey's maternity avatar.

At the Academy Museum Gala event last year, Hailey Bieber turned muse to luxury Parisian brand Saint Laurent. She slipped into a body-hugging halter-neck gown with a floor-grazing train. The monotone outfit got its much-needed dose of glimmer from the ample sequins dominating the entire silhouette. To add more shimmer, Hailey opted for diamond bangles and matching earrings. Dewy-glam makeup consisting of rosy-contoured cheeks and glossy nude lips framed her face beautifully. A dash of classic eyeliner, mascara-coated wispy lashes, and well-brushed eyebrows brought out the perfect drama. Tresses pulled neatly into a secured bun completed Hailey's red carpet look.

Before that, Hailey Bieber left us gushing in another black-coded wonder. She wore a skintight sheer dress that came with a risque chest cutout, showing off her cleavage. The turtleneck fit had long sleeves and a knee-length hem. Hailey put on black underwear, visible through the see-through ensemble. For makeup, the beauty mogul stayed true to her glazed donut look comprising blushed cheeks, brown lipstick, and a frosty eye makeover. Gold studs and finger-rings once again proved her love for nominal accessories.

Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy on May 9.

