Hailey Bieber Served Summer Pregnancy Fashion Goals In A Breezy Floral Printed Scarf Top

Hailey Bieber Scored Big On Summer Fashion In A Floral Tie-Up Scarf Top

Businesswoman Hailey Bieber has given us food for sartorial thought. The fashionista, who recently featured in the Saint Laurent summer 2024 campaign, is now giving us a lesson on how to ace maternity fashion like a pro. Justin Bieber's wife dropped a rather interesting set of pictures on her Instagram profile. The carousel post shared by her showed her dolled-up in a summer ready tie-up scarf top with floral accents that went perfectly with her flushed cheeks. Let us now take you through all the details of this fashion moment served by the very in-vogue mama in the making.

Hailey Bieber has made the fashion police zoom in on her latest pictures on Instagram. The Rhode owner was seen wearing a summer-ready floral top in hues of blue and white. The tie-up style top was secured with a knot across her back and featured a tube neckline that beautifully showcased Hailey's decolletage. She teamed it with a matching pair of briefs with pale blue, green and pink floral prints.

In the accessories department, Hailey went for a minimal vibe and picked a baby pink Alice band with a bow in the centre, and a pair of silver hoop earrings. As for her hair and makeup picks of the day, Hailey styled her brunette hair in a messy, centre-parted way. She complemented her hair with a beaming bronzer-laden complexion, feathery brows and a peachy nude lip colour. The hint of blush on her cheeks came from the Rhode Pocket Blush in the shade Piggy, which is a new launch from her beauty brand.

Hailey Bieber's maternity style game is winning hearts and how. She is making us go gaga over her mama-to-be appropriate fashion and beauty picks.

