Amidst Pregnancy Cravings, Hailey Bieber's Baby-To-Be Makes A Debut In Her Delightful Bump-Baring Pictures

Hailey's Baby-To-Be Makes A Debut In Her Delightful Bump-Baring Pictures

Hailey Bieber is in the best stage of her life. The soon-to-be-mom last week announced that she is expecting her first baby with singer Justin Bieber. Now, days after the big announcement, Hailey shared a fresh set of pictures, hinting that she might also be taking the bump-baring route like Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian. In one of the clicks, she wore a crop butterfly top and cradled her bare baby bump. For her comfy casual look, Hailey wore an oversized round-neck white T-shirt, which she carried in a rolled-up style, giving it a cropped look. This marks the official debut of Baby Bieber on Instagram.

Amidst the big debut of her baby bump, Hailey Bieber also confessed that a weird food combo has been her biggest pregnancy craving. She shared a picture of herself holding a half-sliced pickle topped with egg salad and hot sauce. The text with the picture read, “Currently my biggest craving…egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce and no, you are not allowed to judge!!”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the soon-to-be parents were spotted out and about for the first time since they announced their pregnancy. Several pictures of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walking together in Los Angeles are making rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, Hailey can be seen showing off her baby bump, as she slipped into a white T-shirt, worn under an oversized black suit. Justin, on the other hand, kept it casual in a T-shirt and beanie.

Last week, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced the pregnancy of their first child. Going by the post, the couple also renewed their vows, which marked a joyous moment for the young celebrity couple and their fans.

We can't wait for what's in store for Justin, Hailey and baby Bieber.

