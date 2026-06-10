Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral 'Rs 370 <i>Ki Biryani</i>' Clip

Amid mounting criticism online, Pranit More appears to have deactivated his Instagram account. A search for his profile currently shows zero followers and zero following, indicating that the account has been temporarily taken down or disabled.

The move comes as backlash continues to grow over the viral clip from his show, with several users calling him out for sharing the interaction.

What happened earlier

A crowdwork clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show triggered a social media backlash, drawing criticism from several influencers.



The now-deleted video captured an audience member recounting a dating experience during the show. The remarks sparked outrage after the individual suggested that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return.

As the clip went viral, influencers criticised both the nature of the comments and More's decision to share the interaction online, calling out the normalisation of such behaviour.

Pranit More later issued an apology on Instagram, writing, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

The audience member at the centre of the controversy was later identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana.

Himanshu Jangra went on to say that after he had a meal with a girl, she asked him to drop her off, which surprised him. Why? Apparently, because he paid Rs 370 for a meal, he deserves a "return" on his investment, which translates to physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

After the video went viral, women and men clapped back at Himanshu. As the backlash intensified, he apologised and deactivated his account. Following the 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy, his Gurugram company terminated him.



Also Read: Kusha Kapila And Dolly Singh Slam 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Clip From Comedian Pranit More's Show: "Disgusting Behaviour"