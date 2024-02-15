Power Moves Were In Motion When Sonam Kapoor Wore This Pleated Skirt Suit

Sonam Kapoor loves her pantsuits sharp and tailored to perfection

We have always been a big fan of Sonam Kapoor's capsule closet. The actress has always been a pro when it comes to creating a stunning look with her mix-and-match skills. Each time she decides to spread her boss babe charm, she wins us all over again. Something similar happened when she stepped out to attend The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2024. Sonam picked an asymmetrical skirt suit for the night, from the shelves of Dubai-based clothing label Maryam Omaira. The three-piece set featured a no-collar grey-hued blazer with wavy ends and elaborate sleeves. She teamed it with a plunging cowl-neck style black bralette. A high-waist pleated long skirt came with a short side wavy trail that matched the blazer. She styled the look with sleek velvet boots. From the accessories aisle, she picked a multi-layer choker set that came with matching studs and a few rings. A flawless dewy glam with a generous stroke of blush, nude glossy lips, razor-sharp winged eyeliner and bushy brows made her award-show-ready. She pulled her hair up in a sleek high ponytail.

Sonam Kapoor has a penchant for clean silhouettes, and her take on boardroom fashion is proof of this. But who ever thought that we could even have a denim pantsuit? Yes, you read that right. Sonam Kapoor slipped into an oversized denim blazer with a peak collar. She wore it atop a black bralette and matching denim high-waist flare trousers. The three-piece set came from the shelves of the Veg NonVeg leisure collection. She styled her look by leaving her tresses open and styling them in beachy waves. A miniature studded handbag was enough to seal her look altogether.

Even with her maternity style, Sonam Kapoor made sure to give a twist to classic boardroom fashion. The actress wore a navy blue blazer set that looked simply stunning. The peak-collared blazer was paired with an elasticated ankle-length trouser. The look got its perfect pop through the round neck T-shirt within the blazer. Giving it a casual touch, Sonam styled it with white sneakers. She left her silky tresses open and added a few multi-layered gold necklaces.

These looks prove why Sonam Kapoor enjoys the title of style icon.

