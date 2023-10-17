Parineeti Chopra's Cutout Black Swimsuit Makes Her 'Girls Trip' To The Maldives Even Chicer

Parineeti Chopra is travel chic by the pool in Maldives

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra is changing the rules on many things. Starting with the traditional concept of a honeymoon. Ditching her husband AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra can be seen having the time of her life on a girl's trip to the tropical islands of The Maldives. If it still seems unimaginable for a Bollywood celebrity to defy the odds, the actress makes it a point to remind her fans constantly. Saying no to a classic two-piece bikini, the star opted for a chic black monokini. It featured a one-shoulder design and a striking side cutout that screamed swimwear brilliance. To top it off, she went makeup-free, flaunting her swept-back damp hair and baby pink chooda that she was also seen sporting complete with her bright red sindoor on the ramp of the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 held recently. While the rest of the ladies from this all-girls trip are still a mystery, the presence of her "sister-in-law" as revealed by her caption can only mean one thing - somehow and somewhere, the celebrity still has a connection with her husband even from miles away. Now that is what we call a picture-perfect vacation.

Parineeti Chopra's holiday outfits are pure vacation fashion goals. Every time she jets off to another country, our attention is instantly drawn to her stunning ensembles. Not too long ago, she treated us to a delightful vacation look all the way from England, which was just as vibrant as her infectious personality. She wore a bright pink trench coat that screamed fashion-forward and paired it with black joggers. Her choice of Nike sneakers and a sporty baseball cap sent out laid-back vibes. Completing the look was her no-makeup makeup look sealing the deal on her uber-cool style.

Parineeti Chopra's travel fashion game always proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

