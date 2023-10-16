Just Like Parineeti Chopra Did Before Her Honeymoon, 4 Reasons To Go On A Girl's Trip To Maldives

4 Reasons To Go On A Girl's Trip To Maldives Just Like Parineeti Chopra

The country was witness to gorgeously extravagant festivities when Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha. Glamour, glitz, floral decor, and mesmerising fashion choices were what their wedding was all about. The bride set a new trend of minimalistic beauty looks on the d-day. Just after the wedding, the actress jetted off to the Maldives on a girl's trip and before her honeymoon too. Sharing the news on Instagram, the diva wore her baby pink chooda and held a coffee mug in her hand. while confirming that she was in Maldives not on her honeymoon but on a girl's trip.

Maldives has been a celebrity-favourite destination for years now. Bollywood celebrities have been going to Maldives for birthdays, anniversaries, summer holidays and more, making it a popular destination to visit. But Parineeti Chopra going to Maldives on a girl's trip post her wedding before she went on a honeymoon is setting a new trend altogether. Let's have a look at why Maldives is the best destination for one to visit with their gang of girls.

Experience ultimate luxury amidst pristine waters

Maldives is made up of tiny islands and each island is leased out to a particular resort chain. This means, that in any resort or hotel you choose, you will be living on an almost-private island amidst the tranquillity, blue water, and white-sand beaches and it would be an ideal luxury vacation to take with your gal pals.

Go on adventure sports together

Maldives is the best place for water sports and activities. With your girlfriends, you can indulge in thrilling experiences and adventure sports like snorkelling, scuba diving and dolphin watching to make memories which will last a lifetime.

Indulge in lip-smacking food

If you and your friends love to taste and devour new delicacies, Maldives is the perfect place to be. You can taste finger-licking seafood and continental dishes, iced drinks, and cocktails from the comfort of your rooms while overlooking the ocean.

Get re-connected in the privacy and seclusion

One of the greatest advantages of a girl's trip to Maldives is that you can reconnect with your gang. The busy and hectic work life sometimes distances you from your friends and a vacay to Maldives will help you reconnect as you will be secluded on an island together.

Parineeti Chopra's girl's trip to Maldives will surely be a good way to blow off some steam with your girlfriends post the wedding shenanigans.

