Palak Tiwari Served Showstopper Energy In An Embellished Gown For Neeta Lulla's Show

Palak Tiwari gives the fashion sphere a glam spin in a Neeta Lulla gown

Runways often serve as an inspiration to pick up trends. The latest in line to serve the right style game is Palak Tiwari as she walked the ramp for Neeta Lulla. Palak Tiwari has been making waves and indeed, her style sensibilities are a part of it. The actress recently graced the ramp looking her stylish best for designer Neeta Lulla. Etched with sublime silhouettes and subtle embellishments, the collection radiated the utmost elegance. Palak looked breathtaking as she decked up in a beautiful blush-toned gown that came doused in embroidered pattern and sequin detailing. From the hangings to the off-shoulder design, her gown was a beautiful amalgamation of all things glam. The stunning slide slit added an oomph element to the overall look and her heels were perfect to seal the deal.

Well, that's not all. Palak's look was fabulously amplified with her soft glam look that was complete with a dewy base, glossy lips and the right amount of blush. Her voluminous curls added a new layer to her overall style as she gave ultimate showstopper energy.

Trust Palak Tiwari to give your festive mood board an upgrade with her traditional style. Simple yet stylish are the best words to define her elegance. Previously, the actress donned a printed floral saree that seemed beautifully fit for the festivities. She paired it with a white and pink blouse to complete her look.

Palak Tiwari is a true-blue style diva with her glam fashion for Neeta Lulla