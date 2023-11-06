Babar Azam Might Be A Sabyasachi Groom For His Wedding In An Indian Designer Sherwani

Babar Azam, along with his other team members, has been making news lately because of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. But what has currently caught our attention is not the game but the fact that the cricketer might be wearing an Indian designer on his wedding day. Babar Azam, who is believed to be getting married at the year-end of 2023, will reportedly be wearing a sherwani designed by none other than ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi has been a number one choice for many celebrities, from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, on their D-days. Fine craftsmanship, a vibrant colour palette, and intricate work have always been the designer's main features. We wonder what Babar Azam's wedding outfit will look like.

In the past, many Bollywood grooms have worn Sabyasachi outfits for weddings. Vicky Kaushal, who married Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan in December 2021, picked an embroidered Sabyasachi ethnic suit consisting of a kurta, and bottoms in a golden palette with a matching turban. He accessorised the look with a green layered necklace and an exquisite brooch from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa too married in incredible Sabyasachi outfits. According to the designer's Instagram post, Rajkummar Rao wore an embroidered raw silk jacket in an ivory colour that featured gold-plated Bengal tiger buttons at the front. He paired it with a Bangalore silk kurta and a pair of same-colour churidar. He also complemented his ethnic glam with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

We cannot wait to see what Sabyasachi has in mind for Babar Azam's wedding day.

