Deepika Padukone's Minimal Styling Against Cartier's Delicious Jewellery Still Shines Just As Bright

Deepika Padukone is a force of fashion on the cover of Vogue Magazine

When your work and your style do all the talking for you, there hardly remains any room for an introduction. Deepika Padukone is one such person. A phenomenon in her own right, we aren't surprised to see her as the latest cover star for Vogue India in collaboration with jewellery legacy house, Cartier, of whom she is also a global brand ambassador. The brand's impeccable craftsmanship and Deepika Padukone's effortless nature to turn dust to gold are one dynamic combination that this cover story is a fantastic representation of. The idea behind the mood board of the outfits featured in the issue is monochrome to lay as the perfect canvas for Cartier's pieces of art. Her angular strapless gown from Louis Vuitton, yet another brand she is a global brand ambassador of, remains a minimalistic structure for her Cartier high jewellery set to shine in. The necklace and earrings set in rubies, emeralds, diamonds and aquamarines resemble candies that any woman would have a hard time saying no to. Her makeup and hair too are kept minimal with a matte coral touch on the lips for obvious reasons.

A black dress can do no wrong. It most certainly did not for Deepika Padukone in a ruffled Coperni pick that could send us to Paris for a romantic dinner date in the blink of an eye topped with Cartier's exquisite jewellery set sprinkled like fairy dust. Even a black dress for this fashionista opens the scope for experimentation of a brilliant kind.

In a series of close-up images, Deepika Padukone one can see a hint of her outfits. One in a sleek velvet strapless look and the other forming a pinstriped sleeveless one. The drop necklace adorned with diamonds and precious stones though make up for the minimalistic approach to maximum effect.

Deepika Padukone is and will always be that force of fashion with a fantastic story to tell.

