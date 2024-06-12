Like Kartik Aaryan's Atal Bridge Visit In Ahmedabad, 5 Things You Must Do In Gujarat

Satisfy Your Wanderlust By Heading To These Must-Visit Spots In Gujarat

Planning a travel escapade to the land of dandiya raas and dhokla? We have curated just the to-do list you will need while exploring the state of Gujarat. The state prides itself on its deep-rooted culture and history, infectiously energetic festivals and celebrations and of course, its delicious food offerings. Featuring a variety of topographies including coastlines, hills, and deserts, Gujarat beautifully knits together both ancient and contemporary travel offerings.

Want to quench the thirst of wanderlust as you set out to explore Gujarat? Let us take you through all the places that should be on top of your itinerary. Here's a list of the top five things you must experience in the state, that is home to everything from the Asiatic lions in Gir forest to the picturesque coastal locales of Diu and more.

1. Kartik Aaryan At The Atal Pedestrian Bridge In Ahmedabad

Just like Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan did during a recent visit to promote his upcoming movie Chandu Champion; you too must visit the Atal Pedestrian Bridge in Ahmedabad. It is a fresh infrastructural designed project to promote walking connections in the capital city of Gujarat.

2. Gorge On The Mouth-Watering Gujarati Thali

The next thing you must check off your bucket list during your next Gujarat visit is indulging in the delicious flavours of the iconic Gujarati thali. From Gordhan Thal to Atithi, Grand Thakar and beyond, what you must not miss is tasting the variety of culinary delights from the land of thepla and fafda.

3. Explore The Iconic Rann Of Kutch

Home to the white sands and known for Rann Ustav during the winters, this desert region can be explored year round as it transforms its landscape each season; housing rare greenery during the monsoon.

4. Head To Diu To Get A Taste Of The Gujarati Coastal Life

Diu is a serene coastal locale in Gujarat and is home to pristine beaches, ancient forts, tranquil backwaters and more offering a leisure time during strolls and water sports.

5. Go For A Wildlife Safari To Gir National Park

Home to the majestic Asiatic lions, the famous Gir National Park is a fascinating destination to explore natural terrains and a vibrant wildlife during a jungle safari.

Gujarat sure has a bunch of unique travel experiences to satiate the wanderlust for when you're on the go.

