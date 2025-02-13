All The Benefits Of Boxing You Need To Know Before You Start Training Like Kartik Aaryan

It won't be wrong to say that to portray a character on screen, one not only needs some great acting skills, but also some great fitness level. Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to prepare himself for his new movie role, and his preparation involves a lot of core body workouts. Kartik's fitness trainer, Tridev Pandey, shared a video of the actor working hard for his upcoming role. Sharing the video, his fitness trainer wrote, “A new project & some new goals—but our commitment towards fitness is just as strong and steady as last year”.

In the video, Kartik can be seen performing various workout activities. The actor starts his training with some boxing skills. As seen in the video, Kartik indulges in some core boxing training. Boxing is a combat sport that has been used to train people for performance in the art of striking, as well as general physical conditioning. Typical boxing includes movements and footwork that are highly beneficial for the body. In addition, many boxing exercise programs involve another conditioning exercise, such as jumping rope and running, which work as a great way to improve your physical fitness and also challenge your mind and body. If, like Kartik, you wish to start boxing, here are all the benefits of boxing and skipping. Take a look!

1. Improves Heart Health

As per Healthline, boxing is a form of high-intensity interval training and can push your body to repeatedly sustain intense bouts of activity. High-intensity training has been associated with a decreased risk of heart disease.

2. Aids Body Weight

High-intensity boxing training has been shown to decrease body fat and improve overall body composition.

3. Boosts Whole Body Strength

Performing boxing daily helps the whole body's strength. While most people think that punching power only comes from the shoulder, the act of throwing a punch involves the entire body, which helps in building muscles and core strength.

4. Improves Balance

Boxing is a high-intensity sport. It involves coordinated footwork, develops reactive movement strategies to changing conditions and builds muscular strength that helps in improving balance.

