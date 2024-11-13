Like Kartik Aaryan Enjoying Litti Chokha, 5 Street Food Joints To Visit In Bihar

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the box office. To celebrate the film's success with his fans, the actor paid a visit to Bihar. And Kartik didn't miss the chance to relish the region's iconic culinary delight - litti chokha. This traditional Bihari dish consists of stuffed and baked whole wheat dough balls served with a delightful vegetable mash. The actor also shared a video on Instagram from his visit to a roadside stall. Here, he can be seen trying the lip-smacking litti chokha. The side note read, "Litti chokha lallan top lagela" (Litti Chokha tastes fantastic), revealing how his character “Rooh Baba” from the film went to Bihar for the first time.

Also Read: Like Kartik Aaryan And Madhuri Dixit Eating Street Food, 5 Top Vada Pav Joints In Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan's love for local cuisine and willingness to immerse himself in regional culture has been winning hearts online. Now, inspired by Kartik's litti chokha adventure, let's explore more of Bihar's mouthwatering street food scene-

1. Litti House Sweet Shop

Litti Chokha is a quintessential Bihari dish that is a must-try when in Patna. It is found almost in every corner of the city. The litti, made from whole wheat flour, stuffed with mashed veggies or roasted gram flour or sattu, is simply unmissable. The popular street food joint serving the dish is Litti House Sweet Shop. You can also check the stalls near right the Patna station right after landing in the city.

2. Bhondu Sav Tilkut Bhandar

Tilkut is a delectable sweet dish made from pounded sesame seeds mixed with jaggery or sugar. This is majorly found in the shape of round balls or flat squares. It holds a huge cultural significance in Patna, Bihar and can be found in sweet shops like Bhondu Sav Tilkut Bhandar, Ganga Tilkut Bhandar and many others.

3. Dauji Misthan Bhandar

If you have a sweet tooth, Bihar has a variety of sweet delights that you should not miss. From the rich flavours of Malpua, the tangy sweetness of Dahi Jalebi, and the aromatic Laung-Latika, to the crispy Balushahi, these sweet treats can be enjoyed as desserts or even as a snack. To taste them, head straight to Dauji Mishthan Bhandar and other local sweet shops.

4. Tuntun ji Chat Bhandar

Chana Ghugni is another popular snack after the sattu drink in Bihar. It comprises cooked chickpeas topped with tangy and spicy chutneys, chopped onions, green chillies, and a squeeze of lime. Enjoy this at Tuntun ji Chat Bhandar alongside other chaats available over there or multiple stalls across Gandhi Maidan or near Patna University.

5. Karim's - Original from Jama Masjid Delhi - 6

Also not to miss the succulent, juicy and flavourful mutton kebabs when in Bihar. You can enjoy them alongside other such Mughal dishes like Lababdar Rolls, Kulcha Burger, Chicken Korma, Shikanji, Dal Peetha, and Khurma, at many stalls near Patna Junction, or the famous Karim's - Original from Jama Masjid Delhi - 6.

Apart from the above-mentioned list, many other street delicacies are found in Bihar, including Laai, Bhelpuri, Tamatar Chat, and Batatapuri. One more drink that can be guilt-free and wholesome is Sattu, a nutritious drink made from roasted gram flour, which is available in multiple stalls at every corner of the state.