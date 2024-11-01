Like Kartik Aaryan And Madhuri Dixit Eating Street Food, 5 Top <i>Vada Pav</i> Joints In Mumbai

Indian street food is incomplete without vada pav. A legion of fans love this Maharashtrian snack and rightfully so because of its lip-smacking taste. When the fried batata vada is served with spicy-tangy chutneys with a zest of lemon, sandwiched between soft pavs, the medley of flavours gives you a slice of heaven. And when you think of vada pav, the first thought that comes to your mind is Mumbai. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took his “Manju” aka Madhuri Dixit on a “vada pav date” in Pune for the promotions of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In a video shared by Kartik on Instagram, the actor was seen holding a vada pav in his hands. Madhuri Dixit joined the culinary venture too. Onion slices, green chillies and red chutney could be spotted on either of their plates. “Yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali,” says Madhuri Dixit in high spirits before sharing a smile with Kartik.



(Also Read: Like Silent Disco And Football On Kartik Aaryan's Melbourne Trip, 5 Fun-Filled Activities In The City)

On your next trip to Mumbai, bookmark these 5 vada pav hotspots that are a must-visit.

1. Ashok Vada Pav, Near Kirti College

This food stall is famous for being the first to sell vada pav in Mumbai. It is believed that Mr Ashok, the owner of the well-known Ashok store, invented the now-popular snack and introduced this delicious dish to Mumbai. Their hot and crispy vada pav served with a host of spicy chutneys will make you salivate.

2. Aaram Vada Pav, Near Capitol Cinema Building

For pocket-friendly vada pavs do not forget to check in at this outlet. Some of their most popular vada pavs include kothimbir vadi, misal pav, mirchi vada pav, cheese vada pav, butter vada pav and grilled vada pav. The garlic chutney is to die for. PS: Don't be deterred by the crowd and queue as the taste is totally worth it.

3. Swati Snacks, Karai Estate, Tardeo

Another popular vada pav hotspot in the City of Dreams is Swati Snacks. They have plenty of options to choose from leaving you confused. This is a go-to place for many Mumbaikers for a casual hangout or after-office sessions. You can also try their range of chaat items like bhel puri, pani puri, ragda pattice and sev puri.

4. Gajanan Vada Pav, Naupada, Mulund

Munch on steaming hot vada pavs at Gajanan Vada Pav, the oldest vada pav stall in Thane and of course, the most frequented by the residents there. The besan chutney they provide with their vada pavs can make you fall in love with the place.

5. Shivaji Vada Pav, Vile Parle

Many students from NM College and Mithibai College are fond of this vada pav shop. This family-owned business serves a variety of delicious vada pav, such as cheese and schezwan vada pav that can hit your tastebuds from the first bite.

(Also Read: Like Sara Ali Khan, Visit These 5 Places To Witness The True Beauty Of Old Manali)