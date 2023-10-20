PM Modi Shares Pics As Gujarat's Dhordo Gets UN's 'Best Tourism Village' Tag

Gujarat's Dhordo village is located in the Great Rann of Kutch.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on Thursday honoured Gujarat's Dhordo as the "best tourism village". Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of his visits to the village in 2009 and 2015 and said that he is "absolutely thrilled" at the development. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wished a bright future for Dhordo and stated that this honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. He even asked people to share their memories, saying that it would inspire others to visit the place.

"Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world!" Pm Modi wrote.

"I'm sharing some memories of my visits to Dhordo in 2009 and 2015. I also invite you all to share your memories from your previous visits to Dhordo. This will inspire more people to visit. And, don't forget to use #AmazingDhordo," he added.

Separately, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also shared pictures of the Rann Utsav scheduled to begin pon November 10 this year. "When are you booking your trip to Dhordo? This village in Kutch, Gujarat has been honoured with the "Best Tourism Village" tag by @UNWTO. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the annual cultural extravaganza of the Rann Utsav at the tent city here that begins on November 10 this year," Mr Goyal tweeted.

Earlier, the tourism ministry announced that Dhordo has been honoured as the "Best Tourism Village" by the WTO - a United Nations agency working to promote tourism for sustainable development. "This accolade reflects the village's exemplary contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism," the ministry said.

Notably, Gujarat's Dhordo village is located in the Great Rann of Kutch. It is well-known for hosting the annual Rann Utsav - a vibrant cultural festival that showcases the traditional art, music and crafts of the region.