Olivia Munn On Opening Up About Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "If I Can Save A Woman's Life, It's Worth It"

Hollywood actress Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She recently made an appearance at Time‘s 2025 Women of the Year Gala, where she talked about her ongoing battle with the disease. In a red carpet interview, the actress shared how she found the strength to go public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Olivia said, "After my fourth surgery, it had been taking a toll on me and I was going back and looking at photos of myself and my baby boy. I remember it hitting me in this one moment, 'Oh wow, I had cancer in that moment and I had no idea'. I was laughing, I was having fun. I felt carefree in that moment in the photo. It was really jarring for me that at that moment I had cancer and I had no idea."

The actress shared that it was a turning point in her life, which inspired her to spread awareness about the disease among women. She added, "I thought how many women out there, walking around feeling the same way I felt. I had done my mammogram, ultrasound and genetic testing. I did everything I was told was the right thing to do and yet I had cancer. At that moment, I knew that I had to find a way to talk about it because if I can save any other woman's life, it would be worth it to take that big jump and tell my story."

In a previous Instagram post, Olivia Munn revealed that she had to undergo a double mastectomy. The carousel post featured photos from her treatment process, along with a detailed note. The actress shared that she underwent four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy.

The actress credited her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaiis Aliabadi, for helping to save her life and thanked her friends and family for their support.

