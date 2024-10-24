Olivia Munn Proudly Bared Her Mastectomy Scars For Those Who Are "Self-Conscious About Their Scars"

Nearly nobody experiences joy of any kind when they get a scar. Blame that on decades of ingrained beauty standards. They have led society to believe that scars; whether from motorcycle accident or a nick when face shaving, are imperfections that need to be covered, concealed and hidden away from the world. That very belief is what makes Olivia Munn's latest series of photos, extra special. The Hollywood actress posed for Skims' latest campaign; the Kim Kardashian-founded innerwear brand which is famous for its shapewear and celebrity photoshoots. Olivia is the latest personality to feature in the brand campaign, which came with a personal message woven through it.

In the photos, the actress posed in a pictures wearing a multi-way strap black bra as well as high waist black tights sans a top. Rather than making for a risque look however, it was inspirational because the pictures featured Olivia's mastectomy scars on the area under her breasts. She revealed that she put her vulnerability about her appearance aside and chose the campaign to send an inspiring message about embracing scars and wearing them with pride. She wrote, “I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I'm sending.”

The insight behind Olivia's photos is the Japanese concept of kintsugi, which involves repairing broken pottery with gold. Beyond just putting together vases, it instils the idea of making something even more beautiful and valuable of something considered broken and irreparable. Olivia's scars across her torso from her mastectomy surgery not only embraces this concept but also sends a message to fight through insecurity about appearances and come out on the other side, prouder and stronger.

This spring, Olivia had announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer and hoped it would help those who also suffer from the disease “find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey”. The actress has been vocal about her breast cancer journey, sharing that she had undergone a double mastectomy surgery amidst more treatment and surgery to recover from the disease.

Kudos to Olivia Munn for wearing her mastectomy scars like medals to inspire those who are insecure about themselves.

