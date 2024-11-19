Olivia Munn's 2-Month-Old Daughter Mei Was Dressed From Top To Toe In A Knit Outfit Made By Her Grandmother

Daughters everywhere, admit it. You're certain to have spent some amount of time arguing with your mom over fashion choices. But for actress Olivia Munn's two-month-old daughter, that time came earlier than we'd expect. The 44-year-old actress shared a hilariously sweet moment with her baby daughter Mei on social media. In a recent Instagram story, Olivia showed off a picture of her daughter's outfit, which features a knitted co-ord set, a sweater, and matching pants and booties, which was made by Olivia's mother. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “My mom made this whole outfit head to toe. Can someone tell my daughter it's very cute? She doesn't seem to believe me.” In the second slide, Olivia's daughter was seen wearing the same outfit as her mother took her picture.

Olivia is quite active on social media, often sharing pictures with her family and partner, John Mulaney. Last week, the star shared a carousel of her daughter Méi as she celebrated her two-month birth anniversary. In the pictures, we can see Olivia cuddling with her daughter while sitting on a couch. In other pictures, her husband was seen playing with their daughter, and she captioned the post as “Two months already.”

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their daughter Méi earlier on September 14, 2023. Announcing the birth of their daughter, they also revealed her name, Méi, which means plum in Chinese. Along with their daughter Méi, Olivia and John are proud parents to two-year-old son Malcolm.

