Eat More For Weight Loss With This Veggie Hack By A Nutritionist

Struggling to balance your meals while trying to lose weight? The key might just lie in incorporating low-calorie, high-fibre vegetables into your diet. These nutrient-dense foods not only keep you full but also provide essential vitamins and minerals, making your weight loss journey both effective and sustainable.

Nutritionist and fitness coach Mohita Mascarenhas shared her top vegetables for quick fat loss. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "Isn't it ironic that in a country with such a large vegetarian population, over 90% of us do not eat the recommended portion of fruits or vegetables? Eating more vegetables (not just) is a great way to fill your tummy while keeping your calorie intake in check."

Revealing the secret behind sustainable weight loss, she added, "The secret: load up your plate with low-calorie, high-fibre veggies. Veggies are your best friends for fat loss, glowing skin and happy hormones. Add them to every meal, and your waistline will thank you."

Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas shared the top vegetables under 30 calories for sustainable weight loss:

1. Gourd vegetables

Gourd vegetables like ash gourd, snake gourd, cucumber and pumpkin are excellent for sustainable weight loss as they are low in calories, high in water and rich in fibre. "They all are light, hydrating and perfect for Indian summer," said Mohita.

2. Leafy greens

"Spinach and amaranth, rich in iron and calcium, are great for women's health and energy needs," she added. They are incredibly low in calories but high in volume, fibre and essential nutrients, which help you feel full and satisfied for longer without increasing your calorie intake.

3. Cruciferous vegetables

Several cruciferous vegetables are excellent choices as they generally contain under 30 calories per cup and are packed with fibre and nutrients to promote fullness. "They are amazing for hormone function and liver detox. If you have PCOS, get at least one serving daily," the nutritionist mentioned.

4. Red and green bell peppers

Mohita explained, "Red and green bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C, which supports glowing skin and eye health. Plus, they add crunch and colour to any meal."

5. Brinjal

Brinjal is antioxidant-rich and great for brain and heart health. "Add them to every meal to bulk up your plate while shrinking your waistline. This is how you make fat loss sustainable," she concluded.

Do not forget to save this list for your next grocery run.