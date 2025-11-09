Nutritionist Explains Why Jaggery Is Better Than Sugar: "Contains Iron, Calcium"

The debate around jaggery vs sugar is never-ending. But one thing is clear that processed sugar harms a lot, and it is definitely not worth it. With a sedentary lifestyle, pollution, and a hard water supply, we need to make better choices for health, at least where the choice is still ours.

However, how do you decide between sugar and jaggery? Before you let go of processed sugar and introduce jaggery in your diet, you should know which one can actually benefit your health. Nutritionist Divya Kaur, a certified dietician, shared a comparison between the sweeteners in an Instagram post.

How Is Jaggery Better Than Sugar?

Sugar is pure carbs: While there is not much of a difference between the calories that sugar (387 Kcal) and jaggery (382 Kcal) add to a dish, processed sugar is pure carbohydrate with no trace of nutrition.

Jaggery has minerals: On the other hand, jaggery has iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that the sweetener is also rich in zinc, copper, phosphorus, and vitamins. It can even help to avoid rheumatic diseases.

Jaggery keeps you energetic for a long time: While sugar causes a sudden spike on the glucose metre, jaggery releases energy slowly and continues to keep you upbeat for a longer time. The same study also mentioned that the sweetening agent can boost metabolism and balance electrolytes..

Jaggery has antioxidants: Sugar has low digestive benefits and contains no fibre. However, jaggery has antioxidants and helps in digestion, although to a slight extent. Research also claims that if you mix roasted chickpeas and jaggery, the combo can strengthen the muscles, clean the digestive system, provide the much-needed fibre, and detoxify the body.

The next time you are baking or crafting a beverage, choose jaggery over sugar. It won't alter the taste, but it will turn your desserts slightly healthier.

