How Quitting This One Kitchen Ingredient Help A Woman Lose 30 Kg In 6 Months

When you give your body too much sugar, it adversely affects your health in several ways. Excess sugar contributes to weight gain by providing empty calories without nutrients. It also promotes cravings, can slow down metabolism, and interfere with hunger-regulating hormones like leptin, which can increase overall calorie intake. This makes the choice to give up sugar more than just a diet tweak, it's a powerful step towards weight loss.

Eliminating added sugars from your diet for a sustained stretch like six months, the effects on your waistline and overall metabolism can be transformative. A video going viral on Instagram showcases a woman's dramatic weight loss transformation after cutting sugar from her diet for 6 months

The clip begins with a close-up of the woman's face, highlighting noticeable acne, inflammation and facial puffiness due to excess fat storage. The dramatic contrast becomes apparent as the footage cuts to her current look, showcasing a slimmer facial structure, improved skin hydration, and a radiant glow. The video effectively captures her successful facial fat loss journey.

The caption reads, "The most difficult transition of my life but definitely worth it."

Watch the video here:

According to Healthline, cutting sugar can significantly aid weight loss by reducing overall calorie intake. Reducing added sugars helps lower belly fat, improves metabolic health by preventing sugar spikes and crashes and can lead to a more efficient fat-burning process. This dietary change not only supports weight loss goals but also brings additional health benefits like improved mental clarity, increased energy, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

She added, " This doesn't mean dal, roti, chawal are “unhealthy.” They're staple, nourishing foods. It just means you need to be aware of portions and calories, because weight gain happens when calories silently add up - and Indian food can add up FAST."

She suggested balancing your plate with a protein source such as curd, paneer, eggs, chicken or sprouts to make it more filling and support your goals.

In a previous Instagram post, she had shared that she lost weight despite struggling with fatigue, PCOS, and breathlessness. Along with quitting sugar, here's what else she did to lose weight:

Walking 10,000 steps every day, even at home.

Replaced roti with moong dal chilla.

Followed a monotrophic diet, which is a restrictive eating plan that involves consuming only one food or a very limited foods for a specific period, from a single meal to several days. She shared that she eats only twice a day.

Stayed hydrated by drinking 3 litres of water everyday.

She ate clean and eliminated rice, bread, and junk from her diet.

Quitting sugar was also a part of her diet, which helped her go "from 99 kgs with dark neck patches and zero energy to 67 kgs and still going strong."