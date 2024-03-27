Nora Fatehi's Distressed Pink Jeans With A Black Turtleneck Is Casual Chic Style Like Never Before

Nora In A Black Top And Pink Denim Is Upgrading Casually Chic Style

Nora Fatehi's penchant for form-fitting outfits is a given and with every look she adorns, she serves a top-notch game. Casual fits have always dominated the fashion scene and have undoubtedly become a celebrity favourite choice. Recently, Nora Fatehi upped her bodycon dressing game as she leaned towards a casual fit. After delivering dreamy style goals in traditional looks, the actress is served a chic version of summer casuals. She turned to a classic combination to make heads turn. How can one go wrong with a black top and denim? Nora looked chic in a bodycon black turtleneck paired with distressed pink jeans. She went for low-key style as she rounded off her look with a pair of shades and silver hoops. With dewy glam and open tresses, Nora's beauty game only got better.

It is safe to say that Nora Fatehi loves a good monochrome moment. As it is time to shine bright in summer, the actress picked the most soothing hue of blue to make sunny days look even better. Previously, the actress created monochrome magic as she dressed in a sky blue co-ord set. She opted for a lapel-collared cropped blazer that was paired with a mini skirt to create an appealing vision. She rounded off her look minimally with nude glam and open tresses.

Nora Fatehi's style game is already drawing us closer to summer.