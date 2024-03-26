Nora Fatehi Skipped White And Upped The Vibrance In A Bright Pink Ethnic Suit For Holi 2024

Nora Skipped White And Upped The Vibrance In A Pink Suit For Holi 2024

Classic Indian wear staples have many ardent followers, including Nora Fatehi. Of late, the actress has been serving back-to-back looks, each a masterclass in traditional style. Recently, Nora's choice of silhouette was exceptional on the occasion of Holi 2024. While she had a "working Holi", she made sure to dish out fashion inspiration in a beautiful ethnic look. Ditching white, she picked a bright pink number to make a case for effortless style. The eye-catching hue of pink was just another statement-making pick from her expansive collection. In this stunning Mrunalini Rao look, Nora pulled off the festive aesthetic like a total pro. The traditional vibe continued with the beautiful embroidered pattern on the kurta and dupatta. Leave it to Nora to make any look work in the best way. Her delicate drop earrings and statement rings were perfect to complete the look. For makeup, she went for fresh rosy glam topped with tinted pink lips.

When Nora Fatehi dresses up, it is one for the books. Previously, the actress expanded her fashion trajectory by already adding summer staples to her lookbook. She embraced the inconspicuous beauty of the chikankari style as she gave a nod of approval to it. In a beautiful yellow chikankari suit set, Nora absolutely had summer on her mind. The intricate details were single-handedly perfect to notch up the overall look. She paired a front-slit kurta with straight-fit pants and a matching dupatta. Her soft curls and fresh makeup look with coral lipstick were a fitting choice to round off her beauty look.

Nora Fatehi can create a fashion mood for the moment with her every look.